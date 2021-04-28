Zimbabwe: Call for More Resources On Social Protection

28 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Farirai Machivenyika

Parliament has held the inaugural post-budget feedback public hearings, with a variety of input from the public, including calls for more resources to be channelled towards social protection, especially for vulnerable children.

The meetings will be held throughout the week at centres across the country in line with Parliament's objective to increase public participation in policy making.

The first meeting was held on Monday in Harare.

Mr Gift Dzingai from the Zimbabwe Caregivers Network called for more resources to be channelled towards social protection, especially of vulnerable children.

He welcomed the increase in the grant for children in difficult circumstances from $200 to $1 000 but urged Government to continuously review the amounts in line with cost of living.

Mr Dzingai also called for the creation of a fund to cater for children aged between 16 and 18, who would have left care homes but who are still at school or in training and yet to earn a living.

He said most of these children were not empowered to fend for themselves and have nowhere to turn to for their upkeep, and recommended that a department within the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, be established to cater for their needs.

Other challenges he cited include lack of access to registration documents.

Mr Learnmore Nyamutsamba said Government needed to review the manner it assesses poverty levels to include other non-monetary indices.

"I propose that Government adopts what is called multi-dimensional poverty index which includes non-monetary items so that we have a true reflection of poverty levels in the country," he said.

Presently, the Poverty Datum Line is calculated using a food basket for a family of six.

He also called for the revamping of the public transport system to ease the challenges being faced by commuters.

A Bindura University of Science Education student, Mr Kudakwashe Matara, said Government needed to re-introduce student grants as a number of students we dropping out or deferring their studies due to the high fees being charged.

Ms Fadzai Midzi said Government needed to curb leakages of minerals, especially gold, to boost Government revenues.

"We have a budget deficit and it can only be reduced if we curb leakages of minerals and other practices such as tax avoidance, profit shifting among others," she said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fuel Giant Total Officially Quits Mozambique Gas Project
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Crossroads in the Sahel As Mali and Chad Undergo Transitions
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.