Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Youth League Condemns Drug Abuse

28 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Joseph Madzimure

The Zanu PF Youth League executive has condemned the rampant drug abuse by some youths and called law enforcement agencies to prosecute known drug dealers and peddlers.

Addressing the Zanu PF national Youth League executive members drawn from the country's 10 provinces, the league's acting secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Tendai Chirau said the youths should play a role in condemning the growing drug culture among the youth.

"It is highly disturbing to note that there is a demon prowling the streets and pushing our youths into drug abuse and addiction, which is also rapidly spilling over into the rural areas. The deadly hallucinogenic crystal methamphetamine has hit our streets. It is a killer, more powerful than heroin, cocaine, and cannabis (mbanje) combined," said Cde Chirau.

