Uganda: Fufa Freezes Ura's Kyeyune Bid Hopes

28 April 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Denis Bbosa

Four — time StarTimes Uganda Premier League winners URA will have to cross the final line with only the ammunition left in their armory.

The league leaders had anticipated bringing on board fresh impetus in form of three agent Saidi Kyeyune but all has been halted by the Fufa competition desk.

"The rules don't permit us to register a player who has already played for two clubs in one season," Fufa Competitions director Aisha Nalule told Daily Monitor.

Before the botched Al Merrikh move in January, Kyeyune had been a vital cog in URA's early pace setting campaign - earning them favorite's tag.

"We have been lenient to clubs especially after Covid-19 granting them a chance to register free agents like it was with Geoffrey Wasswa going SC Villa recently. For Kyeyune's case it is impossible according to article 7.2 of the players' transfer rules," Nalule stressed.

URA publicist Patrick Ochieng had indicated the club's desire to bring back the enterprising midfielder as they plot to wrap up the league title they currently lead by one point.

"Over the weekend we started on the process with Fufa to have Kyeyune available for the key matches we have to play," Ochieng revealed.

Kyeyune can renew his camaraderie with the tax collectors next season even when he he had resumed training with them since returning from Sudan two weeks ago.

Kyeyune's restricted sojourn at Merrikh, that yielded only two Caf Champions League matches in two matches, largely resulted from the axing of Tunisian coach Nasreddine Al-Nabi sacking at the club.

His replacement, former Birmingham City manager Lee Clark, saw no value in Kyeyune's product thus recommending his axing.

The former Maroons and Proline player also failed to make the three-man cut mandated professional players at the club out of a six-man cutthroat competition.

"They took me as a mercenary to play only in Champions League.

I only played only two games and was always out of the league squad as they claimed I had Covid19 which wasn't true," Kyeyune told Daily Monitor.

