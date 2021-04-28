Malawi: Salima Sugar Company Confirms 9 Covid-19 Cases

28 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

There's panic among residents in Salima district following revelation that Salima Sugar Company Limited has registered nine coronavirus disease (Covid-19) suspects.

The company's Corporate Manager Dr. Charles Thupi confirmed the development in a interview on Wednesday.

However, Thupi assured Malawians that the company is do everything possible to ensure the safety of our staff and the community within and outside our estate.

He disclosed that the nine are among the 40 technicians who arrived in the country after undergoing a Covid-19 test in India as per travel requirements.

"They arrived in Malawi with Covid-19 negative certificates. Upon arrival as stipulated by the government, our company placed them in a highly monitored quarantine as a precaution. After seven days, we did a rapid test on them and 9 out of the new arrivals of 40 were under suspected category and required to undergo a PCR test," said Thupi.

He added that the PCR tests by Ministry of Health are being conducted today (Wednesday the 28th April 2021) and they expect the results by Friday morning.

"Last year, we brought technicians under similar situations and we had some positive cases. We quarantined them and were cured. We were so careful that no one was exposed and it was well controlled to ensure safety for all," he said.

Meanwhile, a team from Salima DHO has been assigned to assess the situation.

