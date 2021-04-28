Malawi: Chilima Fumes At Contractor Over Failure to Complete Machinga Secondary School

28 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Gladys Chingaipe

"Do not lead me into temptation"

Malawi's hands-on Vice President Saulos Chilima on Wednesday tried to contain himself by pleading with the Contractor against leading him into temptation.

The Malawi second-in-command blew off his top and lost his c as he fumed over the failure to complete Machinga Secondary School.

The government funded project has seen the Contractor pocketing K1.8 billion out of the K2 billion but things are not as rosy as they ought to be considering the payment that has been made so far.

The Contractor, Nangaunogze Construction Company, also courted the Veep's wrath for abandoning workers in the school structure thereby compromising students welfare in the process.

"What I don't understand is the fact that the Contractor decided to turn this structure into a home after failing to send back workers that the Contractor brought from elsewhere," said Chilima adding;

"I think we should not lead each other into temptation. Within two weeks this must be sorted. This is a school and classes are in session. Who does that in the first place?" Fumed Chilima.

Chilima has since ordered the Contractor to further finalise the project in two months and that he will be back in July to check.

The visits by Chilima by Chilima have sent chills down the spines of many contractors and officials who are used in the habit of sending progress reports that do not match the works on the ground.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fuel Giant Total Officially Quits Mozambique Gas Project
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Crossroads in the Sahel As Mali and Chad Undergo Transitions
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.