Malawi: Chilima Fumes At Contractor Over Failure to Complete Machinga Secondary School

"Do not lead me into temptation"

Malawi's hands-on Vice President Saulos Chilima on Wednesday tried to contain himself by pleading with the Contractor against leading him into temptation.

The Malawi second-in-command blew off his top and lost his c as he fumed over the failure to complete Machinga Secondary School.

The government funded project has seen the Contractor pocketing K1.8 billion out of the K2 billion but things are not as rosy as they ought to be considering the payment that has been made so far.

The Contractor, Nangaunogze Construction Company, also courted the Veep's wrath for abandoning workers in the school structure thereby compromising students welfare in the process.

"What I don't understand is the fact that the Contractor decided to turn this structure into a home after failing to send back workers that the Contractor brought from elsewhere," said Chilima adding;

"I think we should not lead each other into temptation. Within two weeks this must be sorted. This is a school and classes are in session. Who does that in the first place?" Fumed Chilima.

Chilima has since ordered the Contractor to further finalise the project in two months and that he will be back in July to check.

The visits by Chilima by Chilima have sent chills down the spines of many contractors and officials who are used in the habit of sending progress reports that do not match the works on the ground.