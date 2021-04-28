Nigeria: Benue Speaker Condemns Attack On IDPs Camp

28 April 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Mr Titus Uba, has criticised the attack on Abagena Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp in Makurdi by suspected bandit.

In a statement signed by the Press Secretary to the Speaker, Mr Wuese Orshi, in Makurdi on Wednesday he described the attack as uncivilised and barbaric.

The speaker said that he was horrified by the senseless attack on people who were already forcibly evicted from their villages.

"For God's sake these people were fleeing violence perpetrated by armed herdsmen only to be stripped of safety again after they just found refuge elsewhere," Uba said.

The speaker said that such attack threatened the unity of the country.

He said that no sane leader would sit and watch his people being lynched daily in cold blood.

He promised to continue to support any lawful move by Gov. Samuel Ortom toward permanently ending the senseless killing of innocent Benue farmers.

Uba also called on the Federal Government to step up the protection of innocent people by ensuring that perpetrators of such heinous attack on the IDPs were arrested and punished to serve as a deterrent to others. (NAN)

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fuel Giant Total Officially Quits Mozambique Gas Project
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Crossroads in the Sahel As Mali and Chad Undergo Transitions
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.