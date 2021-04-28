Nigeria: 2023 - Group Wants Senator Buhari to Join Oyo Guber Race

As the 2023 general election draws near, an political pressure group, Pan Oyo Movement (POM), has expressed its readiness to mobilise all available resources to encourage a serving Senator from Oyo State, Senator AbdulFatai Buhari, to join the gubernatorial race and emerge the next governor of the state come 2023.

Senator Buhari is a second term lawmaker representing Oyo North senatorial district in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly, Abuja.

The group said having been a member of the House of Representatives in 2003 when he represented Ogbomoso North/Ogbomoso South/Oriire Federal Constituency, Special Adviser, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs under the administration of late Governor Abiola Ajimobi, and later elected as Senator in 2015 and 2019, he is in better shape to occupy the Agodi Government House.

In a statement issued on Wednesday and sent the journalists in Ibadan by POM acting chairman, Engr. Adewale Abdulsalam, and secretary, Pastor Matthew Ajiboye, the group said it was fully prepared to do everything "legally, morally and socially allowed," to compel Senator Buhari to throw his hat into the ring and contest the 2023 gubernatorial election under the platform of APC with a view to ensuring that Oyo state reclaims her pacesetter status again in the area of people-oriented, honest and focused leadership.

"First and foremost, we in the group (POM) are made up non-partisan professionals and patriots who want the best for the society. We have watched events in the political space in recent time and come to a conclusion that it is time we mobilised like minds and get involved fully in every stage of our democratic process in the build up to the next general election particularly as this concerns who takes over the mantle of leadership as Oyo state governor in 2023.

"Meanwhile, certain fundamental lapses and errors being witnessed in the performance rating of the current leadership are the reasons we cannot built on our support for the incumbent administration of Engr. Seyi Makinde. Or how do we convince the world that the PDP government would still rise up to the occasion and do away with misplaced priorities, frivolities, poor management of resources (including those who worked for its emergence) and giving tacit support to hoodlums and capital flight agents.

"And since it is not possible to approach other states for an all-round competent, experienced and promising governorship candidate, we embarked on an independent search from within only to discover the present lawmaker representing Oyo North senatorial district as the ideal man for the job.

"The passion with which Sen. Buhari serves his constituents and the commitment he has brought to the cause of uplifting the society have stood him out over the years as record shows that he has served as a member of the House of Representatives, Special Adviser to the Governor, Commissioner and so on without any blemish.

"In a few days time, we will embark on a statewide tour to present our case to all critical stakeholders in the affairs of the Pacesetter State. We shall meet traditional rulers, religious leaders, political gladiators, trade unions, civic society organisations, interest groups and individuals to woo them for the project which is devoid of any sentiment or sinister motives. Our motivation as a people revolves around the fact that the person of Sen. Buhari is a tested and trusted figure who is good enough to change the story of our dear state for the better.

"Finally, we are using this avenue to urge the holder of doctorate degree in Public Policy to start preparing his blueprint and strategies with which he would lead us to the Promise Land from 2023 by the Grace of God. We see him as one who would rise above the primordial sentiments of town of birth and religion to deliver the good and guarantee that all the nooks and crannies of the state develop as desired in no time," POM stated.