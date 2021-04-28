Tanzania: Justice Minister Tables 153bn/ - Budget Estimates for 2021/2022 Fiscal Year

Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, Wednesday, tabled his office budget estimates for 2021/22 Financial Year, asking lawmakers to approve a total of 153.23bn/- for the Justice Ministry.

Prof Kabudi told lawmakers that among the Ministry's priorities for the next FY is to conduct a capacity building programme to social welfare, mental health and court staff focusing on management and implementation of alternative penalties.

Explaining how the requested 153.23bn/- will be spent in the 2021/22 FY, the Minister told parliamentarians that a total of 55.3bn/- will be used as recurring expenditure while 40.19bn/- is for development expenditure.

The remaining 57.77bn/-, according to the Minister Kabudi, will be used to cover other expenses.