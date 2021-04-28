Tanzania: Justice Minister Tables 153bn/ - Budget Estimates for 2021/2022 Fiscal Year

28 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, Wednesday, tabled his office budget estimates for 2021/22 Financial Year, asking lawmakers to approve a total of 153.23bn/- for the Justice Ministry.

Prof Kabudi told lawmakers that among the Ministry's priorities for the next FY is to conduct a capacity building programme to social welfare, mental health and court staff focusing on management and implementation of alternative penalties.

Explaining how the requested 153.23bn/- will be spent in the 2021/22 FY, the Minister told parliamentarians that a total of 55.3bn/- will be used as recurring expenditure while 40.19bn/- is for development expenditure.

The remaining 57.77bn/-, according to the Minister Kabudi, will be used to cover other expenses.

Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved.

