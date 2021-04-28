Tanzania: Government Collects Over 35bn/ - Through Plea Bargain Arrangements

GOVERNMENT collected over 35bn/- through a plea bargaining arrangements after 243 people pleaded guilty in the cases filed against them.

Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs Prof Palamagamba Kabudi revealed the figure at the Parliament in Dodoma Wednesday when he was tabling his ministry's budget plan for the next financial year, 2021/22.

The Minister said the Tanzania's National Prosecutions Service (NPS) continues to implement the exercise to conclude criminal cases in accordance to according to the law.

He added that from July, 2020 to March 2021, a total of 192 cases were settled through plea bargain arrangements of which 243 defendants of various economic sabotage cases who pleaded guilty paid 35.7bn/- as compensations and fines.

The collected amount was deposited in the Central Bank (BOT)'s special account.