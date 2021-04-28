Gambia: Dembo Darboe Scores 8th League Goal for Belarusian Side

Gambian midfielder, Dembo Darboe scored his eight league goal of the season following his Belarusian Premier side, FC Shakhtyor 4-1 home win over Ruh Brest in their week-six fixture played at the Stadyen Shakhtsyor on Sunday.

The 22-year-old attacker also scored his second professional hat-trick after scoring three goals while guiding his team to win all their 6 games in the league so far.

The Brikama-born player scored his hat-trick by opening the scoring with a brace in the first half in the 14th and 22nd minutes before completing his hat-trick by concluding his side's goals festival in the 77th minute.

Gleb Shechenko scored FC Shakhtyor's third goal in the 67th minute of the game, while Pavel Savitskiy scored the only consolation goal for Ruh Brest in the 86th of the game.

Dembo Darboe has now scored 8 goals in six appearances for FC Shakhtyor in the Belarusian Premier League.

He also helped his team continue their lead at the top of the Belarusian Premier with 18 points, while Ruh Brest sits 6th position with 9 points after 6 matches.

Dembo signed for Belarusian side FC Shakhtyor after leaving Macedonian side Shkupi in January, where he has scored 18 goals in 41 games.

