Banjul United and Tallinding United are currently fighting for survival in The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League following their struggles in the league campaign.

The city boys are languishing second-place from bottom in the country's elite league with 12 points after fourteen league matches and will fracas to win their remaining league matches to fancy their dreams of surviving in the top flight league next season.

The Tallinding boys are flopping bottom-place in the country's premier league with 9 points and will fray to win their remaining league outings to maintain their hopes of staying in the top tier for another season.

Banjul United and Tallinding United lose majority of their league matches this season.

