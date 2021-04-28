Gambia Gets New Political Party

28 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has accepted the registration of Alliance for National Re-orientation and Development (ANRD) as the newest political party in the country.

The Independent Electoral Commission in a release sent to this medium states: "The Commission hereby wishes to notify the general public that having met the requirements for the registration as a political party under section 105 of the Elections Act 2009 (as amended), Alliance for National Re-orientation and Development (ANRD) has this 27th day of April 2021 been duly registered as a bona fide political party.

Lamin Satu Bojang, a native of Brufut, in the Kombo North District of the West Coast Region is the Secretary General and party leader of ANRD. The party colour, according to the release is orange and green with orange on top and green below horizontally, while a bundle of harvested rice is the party symbol and Justice, Freedom and Development being the party's motto.

