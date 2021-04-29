Nigeria: British Govt Pledges Support for Effective Waste Management in Nigeria

29 April 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jonathan NDA- Isaiah

The British Government has pledged continued support for effective waste management in Nigeria.

Climate Change Policy Manager, British High Commission in Nigeria, Ms Adesuwa Obasuyi, disclosed this in Giri, Abuja, during the launch of Cash for Trash Hub and 1-day training for 50 women recyclers.

The event was organised by the Initiative for the Advancement of Waste Management in Africa (W.A.S.T.E Africa).

It was funded by the British High Commission and supported by Chanja Datti, Trash Monger and JAIZ Bank.

At the event which is part of activities to commemorate the 2021 World Earth Day, Ms Obasuyi said the project would reduce waste in the dumpsite, improve community health and empower women to fend for their families.

To this end, she stated that the British government wants to engage communities in the country to enhance their understanding of waste management, climate change, renewable energy and recycling.

Speaking on the project, Programme Manager, WASTE Africa, Ms Juliet Odhikori, noted that the recycling plant was planted in Giri to serve the community, reduce waste in the area and empower the women.

She said people will get N20 per kg of waste brought to the recycling hub.

