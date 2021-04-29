South Africa: Ramaphosa Admits to 'Massive System Failure' in the Appointment of SOE Boards

analysis

Appearing before the Zondo Commission, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the appointments of people such as Brian Molefe, Matshela Koko, Arthur Fraser and Dudu Myeni bypassed the ANC's deployment committee.

The parlous condition of state-owned enterprises was the result of a massive system failure in how the boards of SOEs were appointed, President Cyril Ramaphosa has admitted at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Ramaphosa completed his first day of testimony before the commission on Wednesday 28 April and will continue for a second day on Thursday. Judge Raymond Zondo asked the head of state what criteria were followed in appointing boards and "how come they (SOEs) are in this state now?"

"Some of the (failure) may have been inadvertent, and some may have been purposeful," said Ramaphosa.

"Some of (the appointments) were hidden and masked."

He told the commission that SOEs in South Africa were about to experience a new dawn. However, there is no evidence of that yet. At Eskom, load shedding was worse than ever in 2020; Prasa passenger trains are mostly not running; Denel is unable to pay salaries and Transnet requires years of capital injections to get back on track....