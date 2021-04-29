South Africa: Ramaphosa Admits to 'Massive System Failure' in the Appointment of SOE Boards

GCIS/Flickr, GCIS/Flickr
President Cyril Ramaphosa, Justice Raymond Zondo, top right (file photos).
28 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

Appearing before the Zondo Commission, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the appointments of people such as Brian Molefe, Matshela Koko, Arthur Fraser and Dudu Myeni bypassed the ANC's deployment committee.

The parlous condition of state-owned enterprises was the result of a massive system failure in how the boards of SOEs were appointed, President Cyril Ramaphosa has admitted at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Ramaphosa completed his first day of testimony before the commission on Wednesday 28 April and will continue for a second day on Thursday. Judge Raymond Zondo asked the head of state what criteria were followed in appointing boards and "how come they (SOEs) are in this state now?"

"Some of the (failure) may have been inadvertent, and some may have been purposeful," said Ramaphosa.

"Some of (the appointments) were hidden and masked."

He told the commission that SOEs in South Africa were about to experience a new dawn. However, there is no evidence of that yet. At Eskom, load shedding was worse than ever in 2020; Prasa passenger trains are mostly not running; Denel is unable to pay salaries and Transnet requires years of capital injections to get back on track....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

More on This
South Africa's President Ramaphosa Appears at State Capture Probe
Graft Commission Testimony to Split South African Ruling Party?
Ramaphosa to Testify Before South African Graft Commission
Graft Commission is Unconstitutional, South Africa's Zuma Says
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Dubai, London An Oasis for Nigeria’s Corrupt Political Elites
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Fuel Giant Total Officially Quits Mozambique Gas Project
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.