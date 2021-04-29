Southern Africa: SADC Ministers Agree to Deploy a Regional Force in Mozambique

Helvisney Cardoso/UN Mozambique
Displaced women receiving dignity kits supported by UNFPA, at Paquitequete beach, Pemba City, Cabo Delgado.
28 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

But a summit for heads of state to ratify the plan has been postponed.

Southern African ministers have agreed to deploy a regional force in Mozambique to help that country defeat an Islamic State-linked insurgency.

The ministers, representing the troika of the security organ of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), appear to have accepted a plan proposed by their military officials to send in a 2,916-strong rapid response force.

The ministers agreed to present the plan to a summit of the heads of state organ of the security organ troika in Maputo on Thursday.

But then SADC announced that the summit had been postponed indefinitely because neither President Cyril Ramaphosa nor Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi were able to attend. Ramaphosa is to appear before the Zondo Commission on Thursday, and Masisi is in quarantine because of Covid-19 .

They, along with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, are the current members of the SADC security organ troika. The three would have met Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi at the summit to decide whether to accept the proposed intervention plan.

There has been some speculation that the summit was postponed because of disagreement at the ministerial council of the SADC security organ troika...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

