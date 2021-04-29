Kenya: Met Department Issues Flash Floods Alert in North Eastern Kenya

Nairobi — Kenya Metrological Department has called on people residing in the Northern Counties bordering Ethiopia to be on the lookout for potential flash-floods following heavy rains.

Counties that have been put on high alert include Marsabit, Mandera and Wajir.

The meteorological department said flash floods are expected to occur between Wednesday and Sunday in places where heavy rainfall has not been received, particularly in areas which are known to be water paths from the neighboring Ethiopia.

"Flash-floods alert Instructions: Residents in all the mentioned areas are alerted to be on the lookout for potential flash-floods that may occur in places where heavy rainfall has not been received and especially in areas which are known to be water paths from the neighboring," the department said, warning of heavy rainfall of more than 50 milliliters for 24 hours over the Ethiopian highlands.

It stated that the chances of flash floods occurring as predicted is between 33-66 percent.