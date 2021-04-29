Kenya: Wondrous Aura of Trans-Mara's Ancient Peace Tree

At Ongata Barrikoi Primary School in Kilgoris Constituency, Narok County, is a huge fig tree that predates the construction of the learning institution in 1960.

Elders from the local Kipsigis community call it the Peace Tree.

Under it, resolutions and decisions are made, leaders are blessed, residents speak to their god(s), peace pacts and truces are declared and the general conduct of community members is discussed.

The tree, locally known as Mogoiywet, is highly adored. The residents of Angata Barikkoi consider it to be a sacred tree and the ground around it hallowed.

Its botanical name is Ficus vasta, a kind of a fig tree.

No one has a clear picture of its history, but elders say they found it there on arrival to Angata Barikkoi location in Trans Mara, from Bomet County, way back in the early 1940s.

Elders, as well as members of the community, gather under the tree at different times of the year on different missions. Each with a strong belief that their mission will be accomplished.

"When subdivision of land was done here, elders chose to have the tree in the school compound because they believed that way, it would be preserved," said an elder, Mr Johanna Mibei.

Its broad dark-green leaves offer a good shade and an atmosphere of silence and serenity.

Preservation of the tree

A cool wind washes over those who seek to meditate under it, offering relaxation of the mind and the wonder of nature as birds hum their sweet melodies atop it.

Its branches spread wide, covering a large base in the heart of Ongata Barikkoi Primary school.

Headteacher Johanna Mutai says the school takes environmental studies very seriously and preservation of the tree is key.

"Pupils, teachers and other staff have over the years taught the importance of this tree to the community. Preserving it is part and parcel of their life," says Mr Mutai.

Its intertwining branches now threaten to cover classrooms on either side.

Its huge trunk is one of the marvels of nature in this part of Kenya.

"You definitely want to remain here. When you come here, you never want to leave. A peaceful atmosphere pervades the whole place," says one of the elders, Mr Alexander Kosgei.

"We are thinking of how to preserve this sacred tree. We do not want the next generations to destroy it," said Mr Kosgei.

Mr Kosgei, who is also a peace leader representing the Kipsigis community in Narok County, says they intend to use the tree to unify all communities living in Narok.

He says the Maasai, Kuria and Kipsigis communities neighbouring it ought to live in peace.

Abomination to cut the tree

"Let this tree be a unifying factor among us. Under this tree, we will make resolutions on respecting one another and ending cattle rustling and other causes of war that have often disrupted peace among us," he said.

Myths have it that long ago, a fierce Maasai warrior was angered by the fact that members of the Kuria community had stolen their cattle.

"The warrior, known as a Kailolo, rushed to the tree, planted his spear firmly under its leaves, climbed the tree and threw himself down, falling on the sharp spear. He died instantly, and that was the sacrifice he made for peace to prevail among us," said Mr Kosgei.

Mr Kosgei says it is an abomination to cut the tree or use its sticks for firewood.

"It is unheard of," he said.

Another elder, Mr Philip Ruto, said before Ongata Barikkoi Primary School was built in the early 1960s, the tree used to roar and echo.

"Under it were small trees of all kinds and on its top was a thick covering of grass," he said.

Mr Ruto says children, who are naughty by nature, have over the years interfered with its elegance, but that hasn't diminished its significance to them.

"Everything we pray for under this tree comes to be fulfilled. In 1997, when there was a drought, we all gathered here and it did not matter which churches we attended. It also did not matter where non-believers sent their prayers. But we all murmured, seeking divine intervention for rain," he said.

Mr Ruto adds the day did not end before heavy rain clouds gathered.

Colonial barazas under the tree

"That day, it rained cats and dogs. We sheltered under this tree as we watched the heavy raindrops hit the ground. We believed the tree is truly sacred and under it was a holy sanctuary," he said.

Another elder, Mr David Korir, says the tree served as a shrine before the country attained independence.

He says colonial barazas were also held under the same tree.

"When we attained independence, we came here to celebrate," he said.

He claimed politicians who receive blessings from elders under the tree succeed in their political endeavours.

"We call it the tree of God, the peace tree. Here leaders are made," he said.

The elders now want the government to step in and help in its conservation. They want a museum built there in its recognition.

"We want to hear the thousands of birds on this tree hum their songs as age catches up with us. We want our children to continue eating fruits from this tree. We want our many future generations to know the importance of peace. We want this tree to put Angata Barikkoi in the books of history in this great nation," said Mr Kosgei.