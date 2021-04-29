Nigeria: I Will Use Every Tool, Resource to End Boko Haram - Governor Buni

29 April 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Hussaini Jirgi

Yobe State governor, Hon Mai Mala Buni, has said he would use every tool and resource at his disposal as he works with all relevant security agencies and the affected communities to end Boko Haram attacks in the state.

The All Progressives Congress caretaker committee chairman who disclosed this in Damaturu, Yobe state capital, shortly after a stakeholders meeting on security stated the state was ready to spend its last kobo to partner with the Nigerian Army, vigilantes and local hunters to safeguard the state.

Buni maintained that nothing was more important to him than ensuring the safety and security of the people of Gaidam and other parts of the state at a time the state is confronted with security challenges such as kidnapping in addition to Boko haram Insurgency in some parts of the state.

According to him, the security agencies should liaise more closely and engage actively with community leaders and people in the community generally to ensure synergy and intelligence sharing that would be useful in preventing attacks.

He said the military and other security agencies should work to protect Gaidam town and its environs to enable the people who have fled their homes return and live in peace.

"The police should quickly re-establish their presence as a symbol of authority in Gaidam and traditional leaders should also be actively engaged in the effort to restore public confidence, peace and security.

He called on the people of Gaidam and its surroundings to report any suspicious objects and avoid handling any improvised explosive devises that could have been left by the Boko Haram terrorists.

The governor said, "The Yobe State government deeply appreciates the effort of security agencies in the state in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency and urges them to continue to do more to protect people's lives and property".

He also appealed to the people across the state to intensify prayers during the Holy Month of Ramadan for Almighty Allah's intervention against all criminals and terrorists threatening the security of the people of the state.

