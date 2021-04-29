Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 81 New Cases, Zero Deaths

29 April 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nike Adebowale

A breakdown of the latest data shows that only nine persons were discharged on Wednesday after testing negative to the virus.

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 81 new COVID-19 infections in 11 states across the country.

The new figure raised the total number of infections in the country to 164,993, an update published by the <a target="_blank" href="https://ncdc.gov.ng/">Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)</a> Wednesday night indicates.

According to the update, no new death was recorded from the virus which has already claimed 2,063 lives in the country.

The number of deaths recorded from the virus has declined recently with only two deaths recorded in the last 15 days.

A breakdown of the latest data shows that only nine persons were discharged on Wednesday after testing negative to the virus. This brings the total number of discharged persons after treatment to 155,021.

Meanwhile, 9,972 infections are still active in the country.

Breakdown

The 81 new cases were reported from 11 states: Lagos-26, Enugu-13, Ogun-8, Rivers-6, Kano-6, Kaduna-5, Plateau-5, Akwa Ibom-4, Delta-3, FCT-3 and Edo-2.

Lagos had the highest figure on Wednesday with 26 new cases followed by Enugu and Ogun with 13 and 8 new cases respectively.

Since the pandemic broke out in Nigeria in February 2020, the country has carried out 1,912,628 million tests, according to the NCDC.

Nigeria commenced COVID-19 vaccination in early March beginning with healthcare workers. Over one million people have since been vaccinated.

Lagos, the epicentre of the disease in Nigeria, leads the chart with over 200,000 persons already vaccinated, an update by the <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/445306-covid-19-nphcda-to-train-100000-health-workers-ahead-of-vaccine-arrival.html">National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA)</a> shows.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Dubai, London An Oasis for Nigeria’s Corrupt Political Elites
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Fuel Giant Total Officially Quits Mozambique Gas Project
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.