Tanzania: It's All Smiles for Farmers As Government Set to Boost Vanilla Production

VANILLA farmers have a reason to smile following assurance that the government is working out on modalities to ensure they are supplied with quality seeds for increased productivity.

Deputy Minister for Agriculture, Mr Hussein Bashe said they will mobilize local farmers to go for quality and best seeds, including importing some from Uganda.

The Deputy Minister said vanilla crop is largely farmed in Kagera, Morogoro, Tanga, Mbeya, Arusha and Kilimanjaro regions.

He gave the strategy in Parliament yesterday when responding to Ms Marya Mwinyi (Special Seats- CCM) on plans that are set in place to increase vanilla farming and thus boost productivity.

Mr Bashe said vanilla production has been increasing annually from 229.8 tonnes in 2015/2016 to 1,949.80 tonnes annually in the 2019/2020 farming season.

In promoting vanilla farming, the ministry has organized a stakeholders meeting to evaluate the situation at present and challenges facing the industry and the best way forward.

The stakeholders in their meetings explained challenges in marketing and quality seeds access and came up with a number of interventions, including quality seeds imports from Uganda and earmark market option both locally and internationally.

The Deputy Minister mentioned major stakeholders who attended the meeting and came up with the deliberations as Red Cross Tanzania, Tanzania Spice Producer Association -TASPA, Amani Tanga Spices Association, Farmers Development Association, Sustainable Agriculture of Tanzania and Natural Extract Limited of Kilimanjaro among others.

He expressed the government commitment to work closely with the private sector to ensure they increase vanilla production as well as other spice producers by offering them the best practice and proper use of agricultural inputs.

Mr Bashe said as of March 2021, a total of 1,387 vanilla farmers have been trained on the best farming practices and use of agricultural inputs, and extension officers have been directed to make close follow up and give professional advice for increased yields.

He said 20-agricultural extension officers have been trained on the latest technology and practice, whereas Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (TARI-Tengeru) are conducting research on horticulture crops for increased productivity.

The Deputy Minister said the government in collaboration with International Trade Centre- ITC) is preparing branding that will introduce Tanzania vanilla products in the international market.

The government, he said, will be making close monitoring and supervision of all strategies that are in place at increased productivity and improved conducive business environment for vanilla and other spicy crops.