Tanzania: State Attorneys Help State to Save Over 500bn/-

28 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Jeremiah Sisya

The government has saved 511.4bn/- that would have been awarded plaintiffs if the state attorneys had lost lawsuits.

The Minister of Legal and Constitution Affairs, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi has revealed this as he was presenting his ministry's plan and budget estimates for the financial year 2021/2022.

He said in 2020/2021 FY, the ministry through the Office of the Attorney General (AG) had received a total 60 plus 38 new ones, bringing the total number of arbitration cases to 98.

Prof Kabudi said among the cases, 76 are national and 22 are international.

He said that as of March 2021, the 27 national proceedings were already concluded while 49 cases were pending at various stages of the hearing.

According to Prof Kabudi, in the international arbitration proceedings, two were finalized and 20 cases are in various proceeding stages.

