Botswana Expects Above Normal Temperatures During Winter

Gaborone — Largely normal with a tendency to below-normal temperatures are likely to occur over the extreme north of the country, whilst normal to above normal temperatures are expected over the rest of the country during the winter period of May to July 2021.

A press release from the Department of Meteorological Services (DMS) further explains that temperatures over the extreme northern parts of the country (northern Ngamiland and Chobe) are expected to be largely normal with a tendency to below normal.

"Temperatures over southern Ngamiland and northern parts of the Central District are expected to be normal with a tendency to above. Normal maximum and minimum temperatures are 27.4°C and 9°C respectively," says the media release.

According to the release, temperatures over the eastern parts of the country (northeast and southern parts of the Central District) are expected to be normal with a tendency to be above normal. Normal maximum and minimum temperatures are 24°C and 7°C respectively.

It further says temperatures over the southern and western parts of the country (Kgalagadi, Ghanzi, Southern, Southeast, Kgatleng, and Kweneng) are also expected to be normal with a tendency to above. Normal maximum and minimum temperatures are 23.6°C and 5°C respectively. Below normal rainfall is expected countrywide.

The Department also advices that cold spells will be experienced from time to time during the period.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>