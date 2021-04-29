Somalia - UN Condemns Violence, Warns Against Escalation of Fighting

27 April 2021
UN News Service

The UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) issued a statement on Tuesday, alongside international partners, strongly condemning an outbreak of violence in the capital Mogadishu and urging all sides to "exercise maximum restraint, resume dialogue, and avoid unilateral actions that may lead to a further escalation".

According to media reports, fighting began on Sunday between pro-Government forces and opposition military units after President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed moved to extend his term last week, which had officially ended in February, for another two years.

Reports from Mogadishu said that localized skirmishes have spread to other parts of the country, with fears growing that extremist group al Shabaab could exploit the divisions.

"We have repeatedly warned that the extension of mandates would lead to a political crisis and undermine peace, stability and security in Somalia", the statement read.

Signatories to the statement expressed particular alarm over an emerging fragmentation along clan lines of the Somali National Army, saying that it detracts from the primary task of combating Al Shabab and protecting the Somali population.

"Use of security forces for pursuit of political objectives is unacceptable", they spelled out.

Return to agreement

The co-signers reiterated that the 17 September agreement, whereby the leaders of the Federal Government and all five Federal Member States approved an indirect electoral model for the country's upcoming polls, "remains the only agreed model for elections" and on that basis, urged those signatories to "return immediately to talks".

UNSOM and its international partners welcomed the decision of the African Union Peace and Security Council to appoint a Special Envoy and recommended that this high-level representative arrive in Mogadishu to begin work, as soon as possible.

"We stand ready as partners to extend our support to this envoy, and meanwhile we continue efforts to bring the parties together", they said, reaffirming their "respect for Somali sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, and independence".

'Resume negotiations'

On Monday, the Spokesperson for Secretary-General António Guterres issued a statement of deep concern over the armed clashes, and reiterated the UN chief's call for all Somali combatants to refrain from further violence and resolve their differences through dialogue and compromise.

"The Secretary-General urges all Somali stakeholders to resume negotiations immediately and forge an agreement based on the 17 September Electoral Model and Baidoa proposals", the statement read.

Read the original article on UN News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: UN News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Dubai, London An Oasis for Nigeria’s Corrupt Political Elites
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Fuel Giant Total Officially Quits Mozambique Gas Project
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.