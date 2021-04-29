Benin: Arrests of Opposition Figures in Benin

23 April 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

The United States notes with concern the numerous arrests of opposition political leaders related to the April 11 presidential elections. Among the democratic principles our two countries share is the presumption of innocence until proven guilty through a prompt, fair, transparent, and apolitical criminal justice process. This principle, as well as freedom of expression and assembly, is enshrined in both the Beninese and U.S. constitutions.

We are monitoring the government of Benin's actions closely. While we take allegations of terrorism and incitement to violence seriously, the Beninese people deserve to be regularly informed on the status of these cases. Our global security partnerships depend upon partner countries' adherence to human rights obligations and commitments and to ensuring security forces and the judicial system are not used for political purposes.

Respecting and protecting fundamental freedoms, including freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and judicial independence, are essential to every democracy. Countries that protect human rights enable greater prosperity and security for all people.

Read the original article on State Department.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: State Department

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Dubai, London An Oasis for Nigeria’s Corrupt Political Elites
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.