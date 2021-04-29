Rwanda: Volleyball - Mutabazi in Talks With Tunisia's Espérance De Tunis

29 April 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda international left-attacker Yves Mutabazi is in advanced talks to sign for Tunisia's Espérance de Tunis volleyball club.

Mutabazi played for APR volleyball club in the 2021 Africa club championships.

According to a reliable source in Tunisia, the club and player are close to agreeing personal terms and what remains is for the two clubs to agree on a transfer fee.

Regarded as one of the best players of his generation, Mutabazi made his senior international debut at the age of 19. He helped Rwanda finish fourth at the 2015 All-Africa Games in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo.

Mutabazi, who won the 2014 league title with APR and was part of the national U-21 team that finished in 12th position out of 20 teams at the 2013 FIVB World Men's U-21 Championships in Turkey.

Espérance won the 2021 men's Africa club championship trophy following victory over Zamalek 3-0 (25-20, 25-23, 25-10) in the final.

