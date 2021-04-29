Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - Two Cases Detected

press release

A total of 368 PCR tests have been carried out by the Ministry of Health and Wellness as at 17 00 hours today and two cases have been detected.

The first case is a dialysis patient who was tested positive on 09 April 2021 and returned home after two negative PCR tests. He was tested positive again during routine screening (Reactivation of virus).

The second one was in contact with that dialysis patient and was tested positive during a Contact Tracing exercise (new positive case).

478 patients considered cured have returned home (-1 case).

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

418 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centres (+1 case).

120 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

37 cases recorded following targeted screening.

7 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Number of active cases at the local level: 82.

Further details on the COVID-19 situation will be provided in a communiqué tomorrow.