Malawi: Health Expert Hails Must for Efforts in Finding Covid-19 Solutions

28 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Emelyn Nyoni

A health expert, George Jobe, has applauded the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) for gearing up its research towards finding solutions to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Jobe made the commendation following an announcement by MUST that it had entered into a partnership with John Hopkins University and other international research institutions to study COVID-19 and see if they could develop a vaccine.

Said Jobe: "This is quite encouraging. It is what we want and what we have been looking forward as a country. It means if we are successful we would as a country be helping other countries."

MUST vice chancellor Professor Address Malata said they decided to delve into the said research because one of the institutions aims is to find solutions to problems that affect the public.

"Our focus is to look at the problems around us, their diagnosis and then see how we can find solutions to them," said Malata.

According to Malata, it was the goal of MUST to continue to engage with various partners in trying to find scientific solutions.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Dubai, London An Oasis for Nigeria’s Corrupt Political Elites
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Fuel Giant Total Officially Quits Mozambique Gas Project
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.