Malawi: Health Expert Hails Must for Efforts in Finding Covid-19 Solutions

A health expert, George Jobe, has applauded the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) for gearing up its research towards finding solutions to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Jobe made the commendation following an announcement by MUST that it had entered into a partnership with John Hopkins University and other international research institutions to study COVID-19 and see if they could develop a vaccine.

Said Jobe: "This is quite encouraging. It is what we want and what we have been looking forward as a country. It means if we are successful we would as a country be helping other countries."

MUST vice chancellor Professor Address Malata said they decided to delve into the said research because one of the institutions aims is to find solutions to problems that affect the public.

"Our focus is to look at the problems around us, their diagnosis and then see how we can find solutions to them," said Malata.

According to Malata, it was the goal of MUST to continue to engage with various partners in trying to find scientific solutions.