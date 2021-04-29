Botswana: Ministers in Maputo

28 April 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Thompson Keobaletswe

Maputo — Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Dr Lemogang Kwape and Minister of Defence, Justice and Security, Mr Kagiso Mmusi toured the Botswana High Commission premises in Mozambique yesterday.

Dr Kwape thanked embassy staff for protecting and promoting Botswana's interests in Mozambique further encouraging them to do more to bolster the country's international affairs. The two ministers are part of Botswana delegation to the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security extraordinary meeting.

The heads of state summit, scheduled for today, has since been postponed.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

