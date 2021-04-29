Africa: MTN Joins Heated Race to Enter Ethiopia's Telecommunications Industry

Godmyhelper/Wikimedia Commons
An MTN-branded bus stop in Lagos, Nigeria (file image).
28 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

MTN has teamed up with the Silk Road Fund, China's state-owned investment fund that mostly bankrolls infrastructure, energy and resource projects, to buy one of two telecommunications licences in Ethiopia. It joins Vodacom in the race to enter Ethiopia.

The planned privatisation of Ethiopia's telecommunications industry is heating up, with MTN Group being the latest mobile operator to participate in a bid to buy one of the two telecommunications licences that are up for sale in Africa's second most populated country.

On Monday 26 April, MTN confirmed its bid for a telecommunications licence in Ethiopia, joining a consortium led by Vodafone Group, which also expressed an interest in acquiring a licence to make a foray into the east African country.

Vodafone has joined forces with its South Africa subsidiary Vodacom, Safaricom (Kenya's largest telecoms provider), CDC Group (the UK's development finance institution), and Sumitomo Corporation (a Japanese firm with investments in mining, infrastructure and other industries) to form the consortium that placed a bid for one of two telecommunications licences in Ethiopia.

MTN has also teamed up with heavy hitters in its bid -- the company has partnered with the Silk Road Fund, China's state-owned investment fund that mostly bankrolls...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Dubai, London An Oasis for Nigeria’s Corrupt Political Elites
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Fuel Giant Total Officially Quits Mozambique Gas Project
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.