South Africa: Eastern Cape Crisis - Only 1.5 Percent Usable Water Left in Nelson Mandela Bay's Biggest Dam

Nick (NJR ZA) / Wikimedia Commons
The Kouga dam in 2008.
28 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Nelson Mandela Bay's director of water and sanitation, Barry Martin, looked stressed as he read from the list in front of him. He is dealing with the extreme water crisis in the metro: 1 July, 1 August, 1 October, 1 December. These are the projected dates when, absent some serious rainfall, the city's four major dams will run dry.

Nelson Mandela Bay's director of water and sanitation, Barry Martin, paints a bleak picture of the metro's water situation.

Most worrying is the list in front of him - his projections of what will happen if it doesn't rain soon. It details how, as the dams empty one by one, dwindling amounts of water will be available to a metro that is home to 1.2 million people. Entire suburbs and townships face running out of water.

Right now, there are only 267 million litres of drinkable water available. The metro's water consumption ranged between 317 million litres at the beginning of April and 296 million litres on 25 April.

The city's two big dams, Kouga and Impofu, were last full in 2015.

On 1 July, the city is due to lose its biggest dam. Kouga currently has 1.5% of usable water...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Dubai, London An Oasis for Nigeria’s Corrupt Political Elites
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Fuel Giant Total Officially Quits Mozambique Gas Project
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.