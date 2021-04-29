South Africa: Eastern Cape Crisis - Only 1.5 Percent Usable Water Left in Nelson Mandela Bay's Biggest Dam

analysis

Nelson Mandela Bay's director of water and sanitation, Barry Martin, looked stressed as he read from the list in front of him. He is dealing with the extreme water crisis in the metro: 1 July, 1 August, 1 October, 1 December. These are the projected dates when, absent some serious rainfall, the city's four major dams will run dry.

Most worrying is the list in front of him - his projections of what will happen if it doesn't rain soon. It details how, as the dams empty one by one, dwindling amounts of water will be available to a metro that is home to 1.2 million people. Entire suburbs and townships face running out of water.

Right now, there are only 267 million litres of drinkable water available. The metro's water consumption ranged between 317 million litres at the beginning of April and 296 million litres on 25 April.

The city's two big dams, Kouga and Impofu, were last full in 2015.

On 1 July, the city is due to lose its biggest dam. Kouga currently has 1.5% of usable water...