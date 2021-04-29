South Africa: DNA Links Man in Police Custody to Nearly 60 Rape Cases

press release

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Khehla John Sitole, has commended the relentless efforts of a multidisciplinary task team's collaboration and cooperation that has successfully linked a man in police custody to nearly 60 cases of rape in the Ekurhuleni Central District in Gauteng.

The multidisciplinary task team comprising of various Components within the SAPS led by the Gauteng Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations Detectives (FCS) also included the National Investigative Psychology Section (IPS) and the National Forensic Sciences Laboratory (FSL) Biology Section and Victim Identification Centre (VIC). This team was established in April 2018 and also included the assistance of external role players.

Since then, the team which was assigned to investigate and apprehend the suspect who was believed to have been responsible for a spate of rape cases in the area, had been hard at work in tracing and tracking down the suspects movements.

The teams combined efforts culminated with the arrest of the suspect on the 17th of March 2021.

Following his arrest, a DNA report has linked the suspect in police custody to these rape cases which were reported as far back as 2012 in various policing precincts including Batho, Crystal Park, Daveyton, Etwatwa and Putfontein police stations.

Since his arrest, several victims have come forward with additional information to assist the team's investigations.

While the team is still hard at work in analysing the suspects Modus Operandi through the Investigative Psychology Section (IPS), the possibility of linking this suspect to additional cases cannot be ruled out at this stage. With the inclusion of the analysis of the Modus Operandi, the suspect could possibly be linked to approximately 40 other cases, thus bringing a total number of cases to nearly 100 cases against this alleged sexual offences perpetrator.

This suspect is due to appear again in absentia before the Daveyton Magistrates Court on Thursday, 29 April 2020. This is due to the fact that the suspect was shot and injured at the time when he was attempting to evade arrest on 17 March 2021. As such the suspect is still in hospital under police guard.

The National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Khehla John Sitole says the successful apprehension and connection of the suspect to these cases displays the persistent efforts displayed by all involved.

"As SAPS management we applaud and commend the multidisciplinary team involved for their unrelenting spirit in putting a stop to the reign of terror that this suspect has subject the women in these areas to. The team has indeed displayed and deployed their meticulous investigation and analysis skills. We hope that this case will bring hope to many victims whose suspects are still on the radar of our members. We also hope that the communities we serve will appreciate our endeavours in the fight against sexual offences related crimes and work together with our members to apprehend more of these callous criminals." concluded General Sitole.

The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations (FCS) is a Component within the SAPS which investigates sexual offences related crimes, and person directed crimes( against women and children ) under and above the age of 18. This Component is also responsible for investigating electronic media facilitated crimes such as online child sexual exploitation.

The Investigative Psychology Section (IPS) was established in 1997 to provide investigative support to Detectives investigating psychologically motivated crimes. Psychologically motivated crimes are crimes that are driven primarily by an intrinsic or psychological motive rather than a financial gain. They include serial murder and rape, Paedophilia and Child pornography and Mass murders.

The Forensic Sciences Laboratory Biology Section and Victim Identification Centre is a section within FSL that is responsible for DNA collection and analysis.

Media Statement, Office of the National Commissioner