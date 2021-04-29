Africa: Sanwo-Olu Flags Off Africa's Biggest Children's Hospital

Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday flagged-off the new Massey Children Hospital which is expected to be the biggest in Africa continent.

The new edifice designed to tackle the challenges of inadequate space at the old Massey Children's Hospital would cater for the health needs of the population of 22 million people and it is expected to be addressed to continue to meet the needs of a megacity.

Speaking while flagging-off of the project along -side the reconstruction of three strategic roads: Adeniji Adele, Oke Popo and Tapa Streets, Sanwo-Olu described the projects as an integral part of the Greater Lagos Vision and present another unique opportunity to advance the cause of Lagos State and improve the overall wellbeing of Lagosians.

According to him, at the inception of the administration, he promised lasting and audacious reforms in critical sectors, which will encapsulate the T.HE.M.E.S Agenda.

He said: "I am proud to say that in the last two years, we have walked the talk, by not only initiating people-centered policies but by resiliently implementing projects that enhance the collective wellbeing of our people. The construction of the New Massey Children's Hospital reflects our unwavering determination to bridge all gaps in the health sector while the reconstruction of three major roads on Lagos Island demonstrates this Administration's commitment to an inclusive and non-discriminatory developmental agenda for Lagos State. Both projects affirm our commitment to the social contract we signed with Lagosians on May 29, 2019.

"We are honoured by the trust reposed in us and we will continue to seek new opportunities to respond to the infrastructure needs of Lagosians: This Government is driven by the desire to build a formidable and equitable State with productive and healthy citizens."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Nigeria Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the governor, the hospital was established in 1914 as the First General Outpatient Clinic and Referral Centre in Lagos State, and was converted to a full -fledged Paediatrics Hospital in 1961.

He added: "As a result of the steady and increasing number of patients who daily throng the hospital to access medical services, the capacity has been overstretched and must be urgently upgraded to provide quality service to patients. Guided by the Second Pillar of our T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda which encompasses Health and the Environment, we are rebuilding, remodeling and repositioning the Massey Children's Hospital into a 7-Storey, 150-bed, ultra Modern and fit-for-purpose Paediatrics Programmed and Emergency General Hospital. "

On completion, Sanwo-Olu added that the hospital will provide secondary integrated care services and acute care to both inpatients and outpatients in line with international best practices.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor and Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, hinted that the choice of the reconstruction and upgrade of Adeniji Adele and Oke Popo/ Tapa Streets to kick-start Phase 1 of the Regeneration Plan was informed by two factors.