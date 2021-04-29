Nigeria: NCF Invites 36 Players to Camp for U-19 World Cup Qualifiers

29 April 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Salifu Usman

Abuja — The Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) has invited 36 players ahead of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 Africa Regional Division One Qualifier.

The federation in a statement signed by Musa Ehizoje, Public Relations Officer, said the camp will start from May 4 to 9, 2021 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

"The players will arrive camp on Monday, May 3, and will undergo trials where the best will be selected for a close camping in preparation for the tournament in October.

"We will be hosting the tournament and we want to ensure that we intensify preparations as soon as possible," the statement added.

The invited are Talabi Odunayo, Lukman Kofoworola, Segun Omolewa, Adebayo Samson, Monday Elijah, Kingsley Uduak, Paul Pam, Adams Ibrahim, Boniface Oche, Kingsley Chukwuma, Miracle Solomon, Selim Salau and Sunday Joshua.

Others are Huzeifa Abdulsalam, heophilus Jeremiah, Kenneth Boniface, Chidi Onwubualili, Elijah Saturday, Elochukwu Ndubudem, Kingsley Chukwuma, Miracle Solomon, Selim Salau, Isaac Oyemgba, Prosper Useni and Destiny Chilemanya.

Also invited are Victor Ipoli, David Abiebhode, Adewale Biokoto, Ridwanullai Muhammad, Bekki Mubarak, Abdulrauf Mahmud, Adeyanju Seun, Kareem Gafar, Dimeji Ayinde, Ridwan Kareem, Chijoke Okafor, Udekwe Chiemelie, Nzube Nwokike and Oridota Omotayo.

