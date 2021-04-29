Kenya: I'm Still a Gor Mahia Player - Ulimwengu

Two Gor Mahia players have rubbished reports they have abandoned the club.

Burundian Jules Ulimwengu and Ugandan Tito Okello have been missing in action since the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League was abruptly suspended on March 26 vide a presidential order in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19.

"What would I be doing there yet the league is not going on? As we are speaking now, I'm already in Uganda, I was bored with nothing to do and this could have led me to a lot of temptation," Okello told Nairobi News.

"The transfer window is not yet open but I will be back immediately the league resumes. I'm owed money by the club but I'm yet to make a decision over staying or leaving," added Okello.

On the other hand, 21-year-old Ulimwengu who has not returned since joining his teammates on international duty six months ago also dismissed reports he'd walked out on the club.

"I'm in Burundi with my family. Why should I come back yet there is no football?" posed Ulimwengu.

These two players joined the Kenyan champions in August last year but have struggled to impress in what has arguably been the worst season, performance-wise, for the club in the past decade.

Gor Mahia players remain on strike, having refused to continue with individual training programs under the instructions of Portuguese coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto.

Club Treasurer Dolphina Odhiambo recently told Nairobi News the management is yet to receive money from sponsors Betsafe while also blaming the fans for neglecting the club.