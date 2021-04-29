Liberia: Pres. Weah Will Run ... Says Minister Mcgil

The Minister of State for presidential Affairs, Hon Nathaniel McGill. said that he is confident that president George Weah will win come 2023 because Liberians believe in his developmental work and would like for him to continue.

His statement comes barley four days after a number of citizens asked president Weah to contest in the pending presidential elections in 2023.

He made the statement on Monday when he appeared on a local Radio Talk Show-SKY FM 50-50. According to him, he is not worried about opposition candidates, but was worried about delivering good their promise -the Congress for Democratic Change-CDC made to Liberians.

"I do not worry about people. I worry about myself. I am worried about my own strategy. What we are going to tell the Liberian people. We beat him the first time(former vice president Joseph Boakai) and We will beat him the second time," he said.

On Alexander Cummings, the political leader for the Alternative National Congress-ANC, he referred to him as a good candidate, but will only make his way after the second tenure of president Weah. According to him, he will be defeated in 2023 elections.

Minister McGill said, the CDC will not sleep because they know the challenges. "He(President Weah) is not sleeping. We are going to work for it and are not going to sleep."

He said, president Weah's preoccupation now is to deliver to the Liberian people and was confident of winning.

"Our Pre occupation is to deliver. Our performances will speak for itself. We Concentrate on what you will do. We are not angels to say all is good. When we recognize our mistakes, we correct it. The president has the passion and true desire for change. He is not worried to campaign, but to improve education, health, security. Everything is not perfect in Liberia; we know. We have the desire to improve the country," he said.

He said, "We will continue to find opportunities for our people. According to him, the election of president Weah came at a time when UN mission was about to close and many of the international companies have shut down. But with all of that, the CDC government was still working hard to ensure the betterment of Liberians.

