Gambia: PDOIS Presents Clinical Materials to Central Drug Store

The People's Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS) has presented clinical materials to the Central Drug Store in Kotu on Moday 19th April 2021 for distribution to health facilities in the country.

The donation came from a member of the party living in the UK to the party for onward distribution.

The donation was aimed at supporting the country's health sector amid a global pandemic couple with other challenges it is facing such as shortage of clinical facilities.

The party handed over the items to Babanding Sabally,. Director of Pharmaceutical Services,at the National Drug Store.

Receiving the medical items, Mr. Babanding Sabally said they appreciated the donation and thanked PDOIS and its leadership for channeling the items through the right institution for distribution.

He assured PDOIS's Halifa Sallah that the items will be put into good use, and that they will be taken to the right place like other items previously donated through him.

The donated items include catheters, catheter leg bags, betadine, mefix dressing, cannula dressing, sutures, spinal needles, quinter, kidney dishes, green tubing, maternity packs, hand sanitisers and liquid soap.