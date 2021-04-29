Gambia: One New Covid-9 Death Recorded in the Gambia

28 April 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Gambia has on Tuesday 27th April 2021 registered one new COVID-19-related death, bringing the total number of deaths as a result of the disease since March 2020 to one hundred and seventy-four.

The decedent was a 63 years old man on admission at one of the COVID-19 treatment sites.

The country on the same day registered twenty-five new cases taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to five thousand, eight hundred and eighty-two.

24% of these tested for reasons of travelling, 56% being ill seeking health care due to suspicion of COVID-19. The median age of the new cases is 30.

This is the 31st national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020. The Gambia currently has no one in hotel quarantine, but has three hundred and ninety-nine active cases.

Modou Njai the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health, said a total of one thousand and forty-seven new laboratory tests results were received from the Medical Research Council and the National Public Health Lab.

Of these, Director Njai said twenty-five new samples tested positive, representing a 2.4% positivity test rate.

He said six COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from treatment centres, while 19 got discharged at least 10 days from the day they tested positive, but evaded institutional isolation. Only one COVID-19 patient is currently on oxygen therapy.

