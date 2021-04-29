Gambia: Scorpions to Assemble in Turkey On June 1 Ahead of Int'l Friendlies

28 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia senior national team; the Scorpions are set to assemble in Istanbul, Turkey, on 1 June 2021 ahead of their international friendly matches.

Coach Tom Saintfiet and his charges will play against Camoros Islands, Seychelles, Serbia and Kosovo during their stay in Turkey to prepare themselves fit enough for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted in Cameroon.

The Gambia snatched qualification to the continent's bi-annual biggest fiesta following their 1-0 victory over Angola in a well-contested qualifier match played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau last month.

The Scorpions will use their international friendly matches in Istanbul, Turkey to improve on their weakness ahead of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Cameroon.

