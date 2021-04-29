Gambia: Kombo South Derby in 2nd Division League Set for Today

28 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Gunjur United will rub shoulders with Jam City in the all-Kombo South derby fixture of the on-going 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League today, Wednesday, at the Real De Banjul Football Academy Field at Basori at 4 p.m.

The Coastal Town boys are occupying fourth-place in the country's second tier with 26 points in fifteen matches with a game in hand against Young Africans and will wrestle to complete a dual over the Jam city boys after hammering Jam City 5-2 in the first round of the league season at the National Technical Training Centre at Yundum.

The Jam City boys are sitting third-place in the country's second division league standing with 29 points after sixteen league outings and will scuffle for revenge against Gunjur United after slipping to the Coastal Town boys 5-2 in the first round of the league season.

The Kombo South duo are among the teams vying for promotion to the first division league next season.

