Cameroon: International Athletics Meeting for Intellectually - Disabled Cameroon Wins 10 Gold Medals

Over 100 athletes from Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea took part in the competition that ended in Yaounde on Saturday April 24, 2021.

The Yaounde Omnisports Stadium was the venue of a five-day International Athletics and Football competition that ended in Yaounde on Saturday April 24, 2021. Organised by the Cameroon Federation of Sports for the Intellectually Disabled (FECASDI), the competition brought together athletes from Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea. For five days, the athletes competed in several disciplines in the track and field. The track events included 100m, 400m, 800m, 1,500m and 200m. The field events were shot put and long jump. Last Saturday, a total of 12 finals in seven different disciplines were on programme. Among the other countries in the sub region that were expected only Equatorial Guinea participated with one athlete.

At the end of the competition, Diego Clemente Mitogo Oyono (Equatorial Guinea) and Edwige Aline Akono Owono (Cameroon) were crowned the best athletes in the competition. In the shot put Elodie Dongmo and Solomon Ntep won gold in the women and men's categories. In long jump, Sianga Ebode Anastasie and José Malla Onguene were the winners in women and men's categories. In the women's 100m race Sianga Ebode Anastasie won gold while in the men's 100m, Teleu Tiendo Steve was the fastest. In the women's 800m Elodie Dongmo won gold. In the men's 1,500m Maurice Dengoue won gold. In the men's 200m Diego Clemente Mitogo Oyono won gold while in the women's competition, Akono Owono Aline won gold.

The President of FECASDI, Jean Marie Aleokol, expressed satisfaction with the performances of the athletes. He said the competition is a warning for athletes to continue working hard given that they have been without competition for long. He said he believes the performance of the athlete from Equatorial Guinea is a lesson that Cameroonian athletes will have to learn from. The competition took place in the presence of the Ambassador of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea to Cameroon, H.E. Armando Kote Echuaca and other invitees.