Cameroon: Economic Partnership Agreement - Cameroon, UK Exchange Diplomatic Notes

External Relations Minister met with the British High Commissioner on April 26, 2021.

External Relations Minister, Mbella Mbella and the British High Commissioner to Cameroon, Dr. Christian Dennys-McClure on April 26, 2021 exchanged diplomatic notes to extend the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) between the UK and Cameroon.

The exchange of these official documents gives fresh impetus to trade deals between the two countries especially as the President of the Republic on April 16, 2021 promulgated into law the ratification of Ordinance No 2021/1 of January 19, 2021 to extend the effects of the Cameroon-European Union Economic Partnership Agreement to the United Kingdom of Great and Northern Ireland. According to the legal instrument, trade deals will continue on a bilateral basis hitch-free despite Britain's exit from the European Union.

As concerns commercial deals between the two countries, a duty-free clause will be applied. That is, goods will witness a tariff-free access to each of the markets of either countries. Some of the Cameroonian products expected to benefit from the duty-free concepts include edible fruits like bananas, palm oil, milk, coffee, cocoa, wood and its byproducts and cereal. Some goods which will be imported from the UK include chemicals, vehicles and their parts, household appliances, hydrocarbons, cosmetic and pharmaceutical products.

In 2019, statistics reveal that trade between Cameroon and Britain was worth £200 million (approximately FCFA 153 billion) with the UK's market during the same period accounting for 12 per cent of banana exports from Cameroon.

Broad-base partnerships exist between Cameroon and the United Kingdom with several British companies present in Cameroon and contributing to improving market competitiveness. Besides trade deals, the dual countries partner in other domains like education, health, science, good governance and women empowerment. Bilateral relations between the two parties span over several decades with Cameroon and Britain having English as their official languages, practicing the Common Law judicial systems and the Anglo-Saxon system of education.