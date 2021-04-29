Cameroon: Breast, Cervical and Prostrate Cancer - Free Screening At Bonanjo

The health facility has also put in place a follow up programme for patients who will be screened positive.

The populations of Douala and beyond have been called upon to get themselves screened for breast, cervical and prostate cancer as early diagnosis can lead to better management of the disease. This clarion call came from the General Manager of the Cameroon Dockworkers Services -CDS during their open days prior to Labour Day celebration. During a press conference that drooped curtains on the open day on April 27, the general manager of CDS Georges Francis Moutlen announced that their medical centre is now open to the public for consultation. He added that the Centre Medical Jean Claude Genoni - CMJCG before now was meant for CDS workers only but as from now henceforth it has been open to the public.

Against this backdrop a breast, cervical and prostate cancer free screening is currently going on at the CMJCG and will last till the 30 of Avril 2021. The General Manager, Georges Francis Moutlen, said the initiative is part of their social responsibility and will go a long way to assist the host community. He added that they have decided to open the health centre to the public so as to provide quality health services tothe host population.

Meanwhile the chief medical officer of the CMJCG Dr Leunga Siakam Josephsaid that their targeted population include women from 25-40 and men above 40 but those out of the age bracket will still be welcomed. He furtherrevealed that the medical centre has a generalist and different specialist in rheumatologist, gynaecologist, physiotherapist, neurologist, paediatrician, just to name a few. The health facility also prides itself of an emergency unit, a pharmacy, laboratory, theatre,dressing rooms, admission wards and a lot more