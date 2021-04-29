Cameroon: After Ajax Halts Contract Talks - What Next for Andre Onana?

Pundits are wondering where the Cameroonian goalkeeping sensation who is currently serving a one-year suspension due to a doping violation will be recruited.

Dutch Eredivise giants Ajax Amsterdam have reportedly halted contract talks with Cameroonian shot stopper Andre Onana. Onana's current contract at the club runs till summer of 2022. Ajax wanted to extend the relationship despite the fact that the stopper had been suspended from football activities for one year in February 2021. Unfortunately, Ajax's sports director, Marc Overmars confirmed recently that the club have failed to convince Andre Onana to sign a new deal. It is perhaps due to this that the club recently recruited 37-year-old goal keeper Remko Pasveer to serve a two-year contract in Amsterdam.

It is obviously clear that Andre Onana is off Ajax's list. The question raising several eyebrows is linked to where the Cameroonian goalkeeping sensation will be recruited after he would have been off the pitch for a year. However, his past glories especially when he was at the peak of his career last season may be a motivating factor for other renowned football outfits to take him in.

It should be recalled that the former Fundesport Academy trainee who has renewed his contract twice in Ajax since 2015 was linked with a couple of clubs last summer including Chelsea, PSG, Barcelona amongst others. Chelsea at that time reportedly made Andre Onana their number one target to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga. Negotiations were unfolding well but Ajax seemed to have become reluctant at the end. Rumours had it that Onana had been linked with a potential return to Barcelona. However, nothing materialized on that front, although the Catalans were said to still be monitoring the Cameroonian international. Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain were also reported to be interested in signing the seasoned stopper. Unfortunately, some of these clubs seem to already have their goalkeepers shortlisted for next season. Sports analysts are still hoping that a holy one will smile on Onana for his fate to be whitened.