Sierra Leone: President Bio Honours Distinguished Sierra Leoneans for Diligent and Dedicated Services, Recognises Colleague Heads of State, Institutions and Businesses

State House, Freetown, Tuesday 27 April 2021 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has decorated four Heads of State in attendance and 91 other deserving recipients of the Presidential Award at the ceremony to commemorate Sierra Leone's 60th Independence Anniversary on 27 April this year.

Grand Commander of the Order of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Commander of the Order the Republic of Sierra Leone, Grand Officer of the Order of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Grand Commander of the Order of the Rokel (GCOR), Commander of the Order of the Rokel (COR), Grand Officers of the Order of the Rokel (GOOR), Officers of the Order of the Rokel (OOR), Members of the Order of the Rokel (MOR), Presidential Medal (Gold), and Presidential Medal (Silver).

These medals and insignias are annual decorations by the President of Sierra Leone, and the highest in the land, to honour Sierra Leoneans in recognition of their diligent and dedicated services and other foreign nationals, institutions and businesses that have immensely contributed to national development.

The only recipient of this year's Grand Commander of the Order of the Republic of Sierra Leone was Dr Kadi Sesay, whom the President once said, at the opening of a school named after her, had "dared to be and has been unique for her exemplary achievements in academia, her commitment and proficiency in public service, her humility in leadership, her belief in what is right and doing what is right, and her perpetual inspirational presence".

President Bio had also said that: "She is a veritable role model for me and for millions of Sierra Leonean boys and girls who believe that they can achieve the seemingly impossible and that ceilings are meant to be broken and barriers are meant to be breached".

Others decorated as Commanders of the Order of the Republic of Sierra Leone were Finda Koroma, Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Bu Boakei Jabbie, Eke Ahmed Halloway, George Banda Thomas, three of the country's most successful lawyers and the Rtd. Hon. Dr Sidie Mohamed Tunis, Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament.