Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

28 April 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)
press release

Nineteen patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Gash Barka, Southern Red Sea, Southern, and Central Regions.

Out of these, thirteen patients are from Quarantine Centers in Adibara (8), Ali-Ghidir (2), Barentu (1), Goluj (1), and Om-Hajer (1); Gash Barka Region. Three patients are from Quarantine Centers in Tio (2), and Assab (1); Southern Red Sea Region. Two other patients are from Quarantine Centers in Senafe (1), and Mendefera (1); Southern Region. The last patient is from a Quarantine Center in Asmara; Central Region.

On the other hand, thirty-seven patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Gash Barka (36), and Central (1), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 3492 while the number of deaths stands at ten.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 3659.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

28 April 2021

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Dubai, London An Oasis for Nigeria’s Corrupt Political Elites
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Fuel Giant Total Officially Quits Mozambique Gas Project
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.