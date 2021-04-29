Sudan: Governance Workshop Kicks-Off in Sudan Capital

Khartoum — The technical workshop of the Higher Committee of the Conference on the System of Governance in Sudan began yesterday at Friendship Hall in Khartoum. Addressing the opening session, member of the Sovereignty Council, Mohamed El Taayshi, said that the workshop technical workshop is "an important and great step in order to answer the important and objective question of how Sudan is governed".

Addressing a number of ministers, governors, ambassadors, and members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Sudan, members of international institutions and organisations, civil society organisations, and parties to the peace process in Sudan, El Taayshi said that the workshop will discuss six main issues related to federal regional governance, including state structures, legislation, local governance, financial, human resources, development, and geographical divisions. He said that the workshop will be followed by wide and intensive consultations with Sudanese people throughout the country with the aim of giving a voice to more opinions and proposals.

Buseina Dinar, Minister of Federal Government, explained that the technical workshop approved the regional system of government on a federal basis. She said that the regional governance system achieves a balance between peace and developmental. She also said that her ministry took over the matter of careful scientific preparation for the conference which also included professors, experts and those interested in governance issues.

Khamis Abdallah, the representative of parties from the Juba Peace Agreement, stressed the importance of holding this workshop, especially in a country like Sudan characterized by its religious, cultural, and ethnic diversity. He added that the workshop is the most important event that Sudan has witnessed since the December Revolution, stressing the keenness of all parties involved for the success of the conference.

High Council of Beja Nazirs announced its rejection of the outcomes of the workshop and for not being invited to participate. They stressed that it did not recognize the recommendations of the workshop and will not allow it to come to eastern Sudan. They also affirmed that such conferences and workshops should be held after all Sudanese reach a fair and comprehensive peace agreement that does not suspend any of the parties.