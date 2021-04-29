Kenya: Connect Water to Your Homes, Kimemia Tells Ndaragwa Residents

Residents of Ndaragwa sub-county in Nyandarua County have been urged to connect water to their homes after the completion of a multimillion project.

The Leshau-Karago -ini water project that was being undertaken by the Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency (RVWWDA) has been completed and handed over for use.

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia has said that the rehabilitation of the water project that was being funded by the National Government through the Kenya Water Security and Climate Resilience Project and the county government is now at the distribution stage.

"The county government has already laid the piping system at Ndemi, Mathenge and Kimaru main tanks so that the targeted households can get access to the clean water supply. We are urging the residents to register by paying a connection fee of Sh1,400 and get water to their homes," the Governor said when he toured the project at the main intake at Kamukunga area in Mairo Inya Township.

The project, which was handed over for use in January this year after being funded to a tune of Sh200 million, is set to benefit residents of Leshau Pondo, Mbuyu, and Nyakinyua.

The water project is expected to ease access to water in the semi-arid Ndaragwa Constituency.

"The project is a turnaround in the agricultural sector to the people of Nyandarua and we expect it to serve the people from the lower parts of Ndaragwa, which are mostly semi-arid," said Governor Kimemia.

Outskirts of Nyahururu town

The sump and pump house, located at Mairo Inya on the outskirts of Nyahururu town, has a capacity of pumping 2,000 cubic meters of water per hour.

It is expected to reach over 67,000 households with the precious commodity.

"The water will cost Sh80 for every cubic meter, which is way lower than what the Nyahururu Water and Sanitation Company in the neighbouring Laikipia county has been charging our people, at a minimum Sh550 for every household," said County Executive for Water Milka Wanjiru.

Area County Commissioner Benson Leparmorijo, who had accompanied the Governor during the inspection tour, cautioned residents of Kiriita and Leshau Pondo wards against denying wayleave for the laying of water pipes.

This is after it earlier emerged that the residents were delaying the project while demanding compensation for their parcels forcing the contractor to resort to road reserves.

The county government of Nyandarua and area MP Jeremiah Kioni had in the recent past been embroiled in a tussle over the project with both the county government claiming the credit.

A section of MCAs allied to Governor Francis Kimemia led by Shamata MCA Reuben Gitau, Kamau Gathungu (Leshau pondo) and Justus Gaita (Kirrita) have been claiming that the county boss lobbied for the funding of the project.

However, the Ndaragwa lawmaker has from time to time defended the national government project saying the county government should stop seeking mileage on the project.