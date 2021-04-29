Nigeria: Enyimba Through to Confed Cup Quarter Finals

Cyril Olisemah's added time goal was all Enyimba needed last night in Aba to beat South Africa's Orlando Pirates 1-0 to top Group A of the CAF Confederation Cup quarter finals.

Until that goal came, the two-time African champions were at the bottom of the table on seven points with Pirates leading while Algeria's ES Setif who defeated Al Ahli Benghazi of Libya in second place on eight points

But Olisemah's goal changed the entire fortunes with the Aba Elephant climbing to same nine points as Pirates but ahead on superior goals difference