Gambia: United Arab Emirates Gives Food Aid to Needy Households

In observance of the Muslims holy month of Ramadan and in conjunction with the Islamic culture of sharing and caring, the people in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other donors through the UAE Dakar Embassy have donated food aid to needy households in The Gambia.

The distribution exercise, which was conducted by The Gambia Islamic Union in Tallinding, is part of UAE annual relief food to needy communities in Gambia. However, this year's food distribution saw 500 needy households benefiting from packs of rice, sugar, oil and 'Couscous'.

At the presentation ceremony held at the Tallinding Islamic Institute, Sheikh Cherno Darboe principal of the Institute, expressed delight on behalf of the donors in UAE to present food aid to needy households in observance of the holy month of Ramadan.

Sheikh Darboe disclosed that they've been working with their partners in UAE for many years, reminding that this Ramadan food distribution has now become an annual affair at the institute.

He thanked their partners in UAE and all those who contributed in one way or other towards ameliorating the living conditions of vulnerable households in the country.

The Venerable scholar, expressed their resolve to continue this food relief aid to needy households and prayed that God Almighty guide and protects the sponsors to continue this humanitarian undertaking.

Also speaking, Sheikh Abubacarr Jammeh, on behalf of the Alkalo of Tallinding thanked the sponsors for their foresight and gesture.

He also commended Tallinding Islamic Institute for their firm stance in the teaching and propagation of Islam this past years, saying the institute has played a crucial role in the teaching of Islamic moral values in The Gambia.

Sheikh Ebrima Jarju of the Gambia Supreme Islamic Council (GSIC) hailed the donors for their generosity.

This annual food relief aid, he said, should serve as a moral lesson for all to emulate and make a difference by ameliorating the living condition of needy households.

The renowned Islamic scholar called on all to embrace the Islamic moral teaching as well as the culture of caring and sharing especially in this holy month of Ramadan.