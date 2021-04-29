Nigeria: Kidnapping - Police Rescue Two, Recover N200,000 in Edo

The police say they were on the trail of the fleeing kidnappers.

The police in Edo State on Wednesday said they have rescued two of the three persons abducted on Sunday along Ahor Bypass, on the Benin-Lagos Road.

The police spokesperson in Edo State, Kontongs Bello, disclosed this in a statement in Benin City.

"Today being 28/04/2021 at about 10:30hrs, men of the Edo State Police Command rescued two kidnapped victims identified as Okeke Emmanuel 'm' age 37 and Rilwan Adewale 'm' age 36.

"They were rescued along Lagos Bypass by Ahor community, Benin City," Mr Bello, a superintendent of police, said in the statement.

He said the victims were traveling in a Sienna Bus from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to Lagos State before three of them were kidnapped by gunmen.

He said the victims were taken into the bush where they met other kidnap victims.

"On receipt of the information, the police operatives immediately swung into action and rescued two of the victims after a gun battle with the hoodlums.

"One of the victims, Adewale Rilwan, sustained injuries from a machete by the hoodlums.

"He is presently receiving treatment in the hospital. Also, the sum of N200,000 was recovered from the scene," Mr Bello stated.

The police said they were on the trail of the fleeing kidnappers.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Phillip Ogbadu, appealed to the residents in Edo State to volunteer useful information on criminal activities, for the police could take necessary action, the statement said.

Edo is in Nigeria's South-south region.

The region, including the South-east, have been grappling with severe security challenges that have been compounded by a spate of deadly attacks on security agencies.

(NAN)